Saints release Terrance West

Terrance West won’t be part of the Saints’ plan to fill in for Mark Ingram during the first four games of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are releasing West. West signed with the team in June after working out along with other veteran free agent backs.

West opened last season as the starter in Baltimore and ran for 80 yards in the opener, but slumped from there and then missed the final 11 games of the year after hurting his calf. West spent three years with the Ravens overall and had his most productive season in 2016 with 1,010 yards from scrimmage.

With West off the roster, the Saints will be choosing from Alvin Kamara, Shane Vereen, Jonathan Williams and Boston Scott as options while Ingram serves his four-game suspension.

  1. living in South Louisiana its hard to be a Bama fan, but I like Mark in college and the pros, but his time is up in NOLA, reminds me of Snead and Vacarro, once you suspended and come back, somebody younger has already took your job.

    For as much as people hate, Saints are a well ran organization since 2006 with high character guys, all the ME guys kick rocks, Cooks, Graham, Stills, Jenkins, Gilette, and so on.

  2. winningisabrees says:
    August 21, 2018 at 11:22 am
    **************************************************

    You forgot about bounty-gate but I guess you are right!

    Hey I don’t hate the Saints. And I would prefer Bounty-Gate to anything the Patriots have done quite frankly. Go NOLA.

