Saints release Terrance West

Getty Images

Terrance West won’t be part of the Saints’ plan to fill in for Mark Ingram during the first four games of the regular season.

According to multiple reports, the Saints are releasing West. West signed with the team in June after working out along with other veteran free agent backs.

West opened last season as the starter in Baltimore and ran for 80 yards in the opener, but slumped from there and then missed the final 11 games of the year after hurting his calf. West spent three years with the Ravens overall and had his most productive season in 2016 with 1,010 yards from scrimmage.

With West off the roster, the Saints will be choosing from Alvin Kamara, Shane Vereen, Jonathan Williams and Boston Scott as options while Ingram serves his four-game suspension.