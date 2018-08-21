Seahawks activate Clayton Wilson from PUP, hope Ed Dickson ready for opener

Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks managed to get one tight end back on the practice field on Tuesday as they wait for another to get back healthy.

Rookie tight end Clayton Wilson was activated off the physically unable to perform list and took part in his first practice of camp with the team on Tuesday. Wilson, an undrafted free agent signing out of Division II Northwest Missouri State, had been sidelined since the offseason program.

“He’s tremendously behind, but he’s been studying and working at it the whole time, and now we need to see it come to life,” head coach Pete Carroll said after Tuesday’s practice.

Meanwhile, veteran Ed Dickson remains on the PUP list due to a groin/quad issue. Carroll emphasized at the beginning of training camp that Dickson’s injury wasn’t a big deal. However, he said Tuesday that they hope he will be ready for the team’s season opener against Denver, which would mean he’d miss all of the preseason.

“We’re hoping that he’s going to make it back for the opener. That’s what we’re shooting for,” Carroll said.

Former third-round pick Nick Vannett, rookie fourth-round pick Will Dissly and Tyrone Swoopes have been Seattle’s top three tight ends in camp with Dickson and Wilson sidelined.