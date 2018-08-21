Seahawks move George Fant to compete with Germain Ifedi at RT

Getty Images

The Seahawks gave George Fant extensive work at right tackle Tuesday, pitting him against incumbent Germain Ifedi for the job.

“The comp is on,” coach Pete Carroll said, via Gregg Bell of the The News Tribune. “We think he’s ready to compete at that spot. That was our thought the whole time.”

Fant started at left tackle as an undrafted rookie in 2016. He tore his ACL last summer and missed the entire 2017 season, prompting the Seahawks eventually to trade for Duane Brown.

Fant was a backup to Brown until Tuesday when the Seahawks apparently decided they had seen enough of Ifedi, who has proved a disappointing penalty machine since Seattle made him a first-round pick in 2016.

His 20 penalties last season were seven more than any other player in the league. Ifedi played right guard as a rookie and drew seven penalties.

Ifedi was called for nine false starts, eight holds, two unnecessary roughness penalties and one taunting penalty last season.

Carroll benched Ifedi during the team’s mock game two weeks ago and said afterward he was “real disappointed” in the penalties.