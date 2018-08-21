Sean McVay would support replay review of helmet rule calls

Getty Images

Confusion continues to linger regarding the application of the new helmet rule, and Rams coach Sean McVay is among those who recognize the challenges that will arise when trying to apply it.

“The thing that is really going to be interesting that you talk to the officials and you talk to coaches around the league is how do you officiate the bang-bang-type plays when a guy is trying to keep his head out of it and at the last second that target ends up changing based on just the speed at which this game is played?” McVay said during a Monday visit to the #PFTPM podcast. “Also, some of those things as far as, all right, well, if you’re really trying to see it in live action sometimes it’s not as exactly as you perceive it, and not being able to replay those plays unless it leads to someone being ejected is really tough because some of these 15-yard penalties might be the difference in winning and losing games, and it’s such a competitive league. Those are the things that are a concern but I think in terms of educating the players is just making sure there’s clarity on what the rule is, how it’s going to be officiated and try to do the best we can to try to abide by those rules.”

McVay realizes and accepts that the goal of the rule is to enhance player safety. But a challenge remains when it comes to applying this rule correctly and consistently.

“First and foremost the rule is strictly to try to increase the safety for our players, trying to take the head out of the game and I think everybody would agree that’s exactly what we want to do,” McVay said. “Every coach around this league that I know and that I’ve talked to, they’re coaching the same fundamentals, the techniques as far as guys keeping their head out of the play when they’re tackling. Trying to keep your head up in some of these contact situations with the ball in your hands or whether you’re engaging as a blocker so I think everybody’s intent is exactly right. But it’s similar to just the interpretation of it and then also the implementation so that we can get it on the right page as far as exactly what we’re trying to get done but not at the effect of potentially influencing the outcomes of games. Especially if we’re not seeing it correctly in how fast some of these plays occur.”

McVay agreed that replay review would be useful in connection with this rule, given that 15 yards of field position will be tied to its application. Also tied to its application will be understanding exactly what is and isn’t a foul.

“I was sitting there talking to [Rams defensive coordinator] Wade Phillips the other day and our job as coaches is to try and get clarity to these players and try to educate them on how it’s going be officiated and really as we’re navigating through this preseason,” McVay said. “We’re really just trying to educate ourself as coaches to do the best job we can and hopefully we’ll continue to get some more clarity just overall with regards to how we want to get the intent of this rule implemented into our game but not at the expense of potentially influencing, altering or affecting the outcomes of games when in fact it might not be seen the right way.”

It’s indeed an important rule, with significance to player health and safety and also with significance as to the integrity of the games to be played this season. So far, it seems that the league isn’t nearly as concerned about the latter as it should be. Hopefully, a better balance will be struck in the coming days.