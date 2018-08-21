Texans expect Whitney Mercilus to return for season opener

Getty Images

The Texans expect outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus back for the season opener.

That was the word from Bill O’Brien on Tuesday, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Mercilus has a hamstring injury that has kept him sidelined the past two weeks. He missed both preseason games, and it sounds as if he won’t play in the next two either.

The season-opening game against the Patriots is the goal for Mercilus.

Mercilus’ season-ending torn pectoral muscle last season was overshadowed by J.J. Watt‘s season-ending leg injury. Mercilus was hurt on the seventh play against the Chiefs in the fifth game of the season. Watt was hurt seven plays later.

Mercilus had one sack last season, giving him 38.5 in his six seasons.