Texans sign Bryce Jones, waive Josh Thornton

The Texans announced they have signed cornerback Bryce Jones. To make room, the team waived cornerback Josh Thornton with an injury designation.

Jones originally signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Akron in 2017. He spent time on the Texans’ practice squad last season.

He was signed to a futures contract and participated in the offseason program until being cut May 1.

Thornton originally signed with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Southern Utah in 2017. The Lions waived him out of the preseason and later signed him to the practice squad.

He had a brief stint with the Ravens before joining the Texans late last season.