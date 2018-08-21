Titans extend Rishard Matthews through 2019 season

Getty Images

Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews is no longer in the final year of his contract.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that Matthews has agreed to a one-year extension with the team. Per the report, the deal is a team option worth $7.75 million and the Titans must decide whether to exercise it by the third to last day of the 2018 league year. A $3.25 million bonus would be do at that point if they do exercise the option.

Under the terms of the deal, Matthews also has the chance to boost his $5 million base salary this year by $1.375 million through roster bonuses and incentives.

Matthews joined the Titans in 2016 and has 118 catches for 1,740 yards and 13 touchdowns over his two years with the team.

Matthews has not been practicing with the team this summer and is on the physically unable to perform list with an undisclosed ailment.