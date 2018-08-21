Titans sign three linebackers

Getty Images

The Titans needed some linebackers to get them through the preseason, so they bought in bulk.

Via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official website, the Titans signed linebackers Nyles Morgan, Deontae Skinner and Jeff Knox.

Skinner’s the experienced one of the bunch, having spent time with the Patriots, Eagles, Giants, and Raiders, appearing in 14 games. Knox has spent time with Washington and the Buccaneers, and has played in the CFL. Morgan’s an undrafted rookie from Notre Dame who spent time with the Bears this offseason.

To clear the roster spots, the Titans waived linebackers Brandon Chubb and Davond Dade, and offensive lineman Matthew Diaz.