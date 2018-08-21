Tuesday morning one-liners

Getty Images

LB Matt Milano is looking to do more in his second year with the Bills.

Looking for clues on the Dolphins’ plans for WR Albert Wilson.

Patriots rookie RB Sony Michel has missed the last 10 practices.

It continues to look like the Jets are turning to QB Sam Darnold.

The Ravens have won 11 straight preseason games.

Rookie S Jessie Bates is in the spotlight for the Bengals.

Rookie Austin Corbett is settling in at guard on the Browns offensive line.

Steelers LB Bud Dupree is doing well in the confidence department.

The Texans looked at potential additions at cornerback.

WR Zach Pascal came up with some good plays for the Colts on Monday night.

Jaguars coach Doug Marrone is looking for league clarifications on helmet rule calls.

The Titans got rookie S Dane Cruikshank back at practice.

S Su'a Cravens may be back on the practice field soon.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes‘ big throw continues to get buzz.

Rookie S Derwin James is closing in on a Chargers starting job.

The Raiders are looking for a No. 3 receiver.

QB Dak Prescott calls the Cowboys a “true brotherhood.”

Giants head coach Pat Shurmur is stressing the importance of the offensive line.

Some Eagles position battles may be settled in the third preseason game.

Arguing that RB Adrian Peterson is a bad fit for the Washington offense.

Rookie WR Anthony Miller is working to build a connection with Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky.

T Taylor Decker believes the Lions offensive line will be a strong one.

Reggie Gilbert could factor into the Packers’ pass rush plans.

The Vikings settled their plans at kicker.

The Falcons will look at different defensive tackles against the Jaguars.

G Trai Turner provides stability amid shuffling on the Panthers offensive line.

The Saints look for incremental growth on defense in the preseason.

Justin Watson is making his case for a role in the Buccaneers receiving corps.

The Cardinals are emphasizing run defense.

Rams T Rob Havenstein called his contract extension a “dream.”

A 49ers 53-man roster projection.

A look at P Jon Ryan‘s best moments during his Seahawks tenure.