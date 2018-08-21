Victor Cruz takes job with ESPN to “officially close” door on playing

Getty Images

In May, former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz said he still felt he was able to play football and didn’t want to close the door on another chance in the NFL.

Cruz also said he had a deadline in mind for a team to share that feeling and that he’d move on to other pursuits if it passed. That deadline has apparently passed because Cruz is moving on to another role.

In a video for Uninterrupted, Cruz announced that he’s taken a job as an analyst for a variety of ESPN shows that shuts the door he left ajar earlier this year.

“As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” Cruz said. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

Cruz went undrafted in 2010 and signed with the Giants. He spent most of his rookie year on injured reserve, but took off in 2011 with 82 catches for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Giants on their way to a Super Bowl win. He had two more strong years, but a torn patellar tendon in 2014 led him to miss the entire 2015 season and he was a far less effective player upon returning in 2016.

Cruz failed to make the Bears last summer in what was a pretty clear sign that his days as a player were near their end. It took another year to make that official and Cruz is now on to other things.