Victor Cruz takes job with ESPN to “officially close” door on playing

Posted by Josh Alper on August 21, 2018, 9:39 AM EDT
In May, former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz said he still felt he was able to play football and didn’t want to close the door on another chance in the NFL.

Cruz also said he had a deadline in mind for a team to share that feeling and that he’d move on to other pursuits if it passed. That deadline has apparently passed because Cruz is moving on to another role.

In a video for Uninterrupted, Cruz announced that he’s taken a job as an analyst for a variety of ESPN shows that shuts the door he left ajar earlier this year.

“As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN,” Cruz said. “I’m excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL.”

Cruz went undrafted in 2010 and signed with the Giants. He spent most of his rookie year on injured reserve, but took off in 2011 with 82 catches for 1,536 yards and nine touchdowns to help the Giants on their way to a Super Bowl win. He had two more strong years, but a torn patellar tendon in 2014 led him to miss the entire 2015 season and he was a far less effective player upon returning in 2016.

Cruz failed to make the Bears last summer in what was a pretty clear sign that his days as a player were near their end. It took another year to make that official and Cruz is now on to other things.

10 responses to “Victor Cruz takes job with ESPN to “officially close” door on playing

  2. Sad to see future Hall of Famer Victor Cruz out of the game. He and Hakeem Nicks were the best one-two received punch in NFL history. The two of them and the third best RB in NFL history, Tiki Barber, teamed up to carry the Giants to two Super Bowls. Eli Manning would never have made it out of training camp without Tiki there to teach him how to play in the NFL, to be a team leader, to be a man of character.

    Back in Jefferson Township, we are all mourning the end of first the Manning era, then the Ryan Nassib era, then the Davis Webb era, and the recent end of the Kyle Lauletta era. Maybe in another 5 years my beloved Giants will get back to 8-8.

  6. justinstuckrule says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:48 am
    —————————

    You may be right. Guys that had 3-4 great years are now getting into the HOF based on bizarre fantasy hype or other reasons that leaves people scratching their heads, so yes, Cruz probably is a HOF candidate.

    lmao

  8. shadywarrior says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:54 am
    I knew Vic his freshman year at UMass. So this news makes me feel some kind of old, let me tell you…

    —————–

    You feel old? I was there when Marcus Camby was a freshman.

  9. justinstuckrule says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:48 am
    Sorry Guy, Tki Barber had nothing to do with the Giants going to Super Bowls. He showed his disdain for Eli while they shared a year together. Tiki was a jerk then, and remains one today. Joe Morris, Frank Gifford, Maurice Carthon, Dave Meggett, Joe Morrison, Rob Carpenter and others are preferable to Barber. He was useless and a fumbling machine until Tom Coughlin taught him how to hold onto the ball, then first chance he got, he threw Coughlin under the bus, publicly. He deserves every Boo he gets.

  10. justinstuckrule says:
    August 21, 2018 at 9:48 am
