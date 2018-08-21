Vikings sign C Jacob Judd

Getty Images

The Vikings dropped five players from their roster on Monday and continued filling the open roster spots by signing center Jacob Judd on Tuesday.

Judd took part in the Vikings’ rookie minicamp this spring on a tryout basis. He joins guard Kareem Are and fullback Kobe McCrary, who signed on Monday, as new additions to the roster in Minnesota.

Judd was a third-team FCS All-American last year while playing at Western Illinois.

Adding Judd and Ade to the offensive line group comes as no surprise because the Vikings have been banged up across the line this summer. Guard Nick Easton is out for the year while center Pat Elflein, guard Mike Remmers and right tackle Rashod Hill have all missed time due to injuries.