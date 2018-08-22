49ers bring back DT Chris Jones

Getty Images

The 49ers had defensive tackle Chris Jones in the starting lineup for six games after acquiring him on waivers during the 2016 season, but he missed all of last season on injured reserve.

Jones will get another chance with the 49ers this year. Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the 49ers are signing Jones to their 90-man roster.

Jones spent a little more than a week with the Jets in June, but was otherwise unemployed since the end of last season. Jones had 17 tackles in his first 49ers stint and he had nine sacks while starting 23 games for the Patriots in 2013 and 2014. He missed the entire 2015 season with a calf injury.

Earl Mitchell, DeForest Buckner, D.J. Jones, Sheldon Day and Cedric Thornton are also in the defensive tackle mix for the Niners.