AJ McCarron will be limited in practice Wednesday

AP

Initial reports that Bills quarterback AJ McCarron suffered a hairline fracture of his collarbone in last Friday’s game proved to be incorrect, which means McCarron avoided an extended absence from the field while the team’s quarterback competition rages on this summer.

McCarron’s absence from the field will end on Wednesday. Coach Sean McDermott said that McCarron will take part in practice in a limited fashion as he continues to deal with soreness in his shoulder.

The big question right now for the Bills is whether McCarron’s limited work can do anything to slow Josh Allen’s ascent up the depth chart. The rookie is going to start against the Bengals on Sunday and take the first-team work in practice leading up to the game.

That doesn’t guarantee him the starting job in Week One, but good performances in the coming days and against the Bengals would make a strong case for letting the first-round pick take the reins of the offense right out of the gate.