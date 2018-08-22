Brian Schottenheimer: Seahawks expect “great things” from C.J. Prosise

Getty Images

One of the various running backs who have had a chance to become the next Marshawn Lynch in Seattle is C.J. Prosise, a third-round pick selected only a couple of months after Lynch tweeted that he was retiring. But Prosise has been a disappointment, largely due to a lack of durability.

As a rookie, Prosise appeared in only six games, gaining 172 rushing yards on 30 carries, along with 208 receiving yards on 17 receptions. Last year, Prosise appeared in only five games, gaining a mere 23 yards on 11 carries and 87 receiving yards on six catches. That’s fewer than 200 rushing yards in two years.

New offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer nevertheless says the team has high hopes for Prosise in 2018, despite the drafting of Rashaad Penny and the presence of Chris Carson.

“I kept hearing about C.J. and they said ‘go watch the New England game’ or ‘go watch this game,’ so I’d go and watch it, and then I’d watch him in practice,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Wednesday. “Tremendous skill set. Tremendous. Size, speed, athleticism, ability to catch the football, matchup problem. The big thing with him would just be the consistency, you know? He gets open. He had a drop today that I know he wants back, but [he’s a] very, very talented young man that we expect great things from this year. We know we can use him a lot of different ways.”

If he’s healthy. Which based on his first two seasons is a big if.

As to the New England game mentioned by Schottenheimer, Prosise had 66 rushing yards on 17 carries, plus 87 receiving yards on seven catches. He had a 72-yard touchdown run the following week against the Eagles, but he suffered a scapula injury in that same game, ending his rookie season.