Browns fan Brad Paisley didn’t know who Joel Bitonio was

AP

With HBO filming everything happening at Browns training camp, the cameras could become a magnet of sorts for folks who’d like to get a little free publicity.

Coincidentally (or not), country music singer Brad Paisley recently showed up at Browns training camp.

Paisley, who gave the team a pep talk lacking much pep, professes to be a fan of the team since “third grade,” calling the visit to camp “a dream come true.” (Some would say he needs bigger dreams.)

But then came the moment that offensive lineman Joel Bitonio walked over to say hello. There was Bitonio, wearing his No. 75. And Browns fan Brad Paisley didn’t say, “Hey, Joel Bitonio.” Instead, Paisley said, “What’s your name?”

“Joel Bitonio.”

“Joel, really nice to meet you,” Paisley said.

Maybe I’m expecting too much on this one, but don’t most Browns fans know who Joel Bitonio is, especially since he’s in the process of replacing Joe Thomas at left tackle? As one reader pointed out on Twitter when the question of whether Paisley should instantly recognize Bitonio was posed there, would Paisley know who Joe Thomas is?