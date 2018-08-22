Cardinals G.M. Steve Keim reinstated after suspension

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is back to work.

Via Darren Urban of the team’s official website, Keim has been reinstated after his five-week suspension for his extreme DUI arrest. He was also fined $200,000, which was donated to the local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

He also completed counseling and evaluation, as well as DUI awareness and education programs.

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said at the time of the suspension he needed to see that Keim was serious about making a change before he let him come back to work, so ostensibly that has been taken care of.

The move gets him back in time to watch two preseason games and make final cuts, and perhaps work on an extension for running back David Johnson. He is expected to meet with the local media later today.