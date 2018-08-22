Cardinals sign two defensive linemen

Getty Images

The Cardinals are dealing with a couple of injuries on their defensive line at the moment, so they brought in a couple of healthy players to fill out the group.

The team announced on Wednesday that they have signed Tani Tupou and Nigel Williams. They will help cover for the absences of Corey Peters and Robert Nkemdiche as the Cardinals move toward Sunday’s game against the Cowboys.

Tupou played one game for the Seahawks in 2016 and one game for the Falcons in 2017. He didn’t record a tackle or any other statistics in either appearance. Williams was with the Bills last summer, but did not make the 53-man roster.

The Cardinals cut wide receiver Austin Wolf and tight end Chris Bazile to make room on the roster for the new defensive help.