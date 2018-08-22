Casey Hayward dealing with hamstring injury

Getty Images

The Chargers have had a problem keeping their cornerbacks on the field this summer and it continued in Tuesday’s practice.

Casey Hayward limped off the field grabbing his hamstring and went into the medical tent to get looked at by the training staff. Head coach Anthony Lynn gave a brief update after practice came to an end.

“I asked him right away how he felt, and he said he thought he’d be fine,” Lynn said, via the Los Angeles Times. “I think he just kind of felt it a little bit.”

Any kind of hamstring issue at this point in the calendar could threaten Hayward’s availability for the start of the season and any setback could leave him out for several games that count in the standings. That may lead to Hayward doing more observing than playing for the rest of August.