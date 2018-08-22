Chargers sign Terrell Watson, waive James Onwualu

Getty Images

The Chargers signed running back Terrell Watson, the team announced Wednesday. To make room, they waived linebacker James Onwualu with an injury designation.

Onwualu, who played nine games last season, has had a groin injury for more than a week. He will revert to the team’s injured reserve list if he clears waivers.

Watson, 25, originally signed with the Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Azusa Pacific in 2015. He was waived out of the preseason and joined Cincinnati’s practice squad later that season.

He had brief stints with the Browns, Broncos and Eagles before joining the Steelers last season. He appeared in 10 games with Pittsburgh, rushing for 8 yards on five carries and contributing 140 kick return yards.

The Giants signed Watson to a futures contract in January, but they cut him after the draft.