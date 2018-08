Getty Images

The Chiefs began thinning out their backfield Wednesday, cutting a guy who was once a significant part.

The team announced the release of Charcandrick West.

The 27-year-old West only got 18 carries last year, but it wasn’t that long ago he was a productive member of a deep backfield. He had 160 carries for 643 yards and four touchdowns in 2015.

The Chiefs still have Kareem Hunt and Spencer Ware to take the bulk of the work, and this gives West a chance to find a spot.