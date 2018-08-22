Christian Kirk looking to win starting receiver job

AP

With two punt returns for 47 yards in two preseason games, Christian Kirk already has won the Cardinals’ punt return job. His “goal,” though, is to be a starting receiver on opening day.

Cardinals coach Steve Wilks said Wednesday the former Texas A&M star has “somewhat” played himself into the mix for the No. 2 receiver spot, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.

Kirk has spent most of his time in the slot thus far. He caught four passes for 49 yards and a touchdown Friday night against the Saints after making only two receptions for 9 yards in the first game against the Chargers.

Chad Williams also impressed last week, with the Cardinals still looking for one of the veterans to step up Sunday night against the Cowboys. Brice Butler returns to play his former team after missing last week’s game with a foot injury.

“I’m looking for him to step up,” Wilks said of Butler, via Darren Urban of the team website. “He has an opportunity this week against his old team, so hopefully that sparks him a little bit. . . . Hopefully those two veterans can do something this weekend.”

Greg Little and J.J. Nelson also are in the mix.