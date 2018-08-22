Colts replace injured running back

Getty Images

The Colts swapped out a pair of running backs Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of running back Tion Green, and that running back Josh Ferguson had been waived-injured. If Ferguson clears waivers, he will revert to injured reserve.

Green signed with the Colts last week and was released Monday when they needed a roster spot for wide receiver Cobi Hamilton. Green spent last year with the Lions, playing in five games. He had 42 carries for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

Ferguson has been with the Colts since 2016, playing in 26 games.