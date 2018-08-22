Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott are done for the preseason

Getty Images

The Cowboys aren’t seeing enough of their starting offensive line in the last two preseason games, so they’ve seen enough of Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott.

Because of injuries which will keep center Travis Frederick (stingers) and guard Zach Martin (knee) out the rest of the preseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that he’d like to park his star quarterback and running back.

Elliott hasn’t played at all in the preseason, and Prescott has four series in two games, so skipping Sunday’s dress rehearsal game against the Cardinals means they’ll go into the opener at Carolina with their practice reps only.

“Yeah, because when you don’t have that front out there, that starting group, and that might make you a little porous,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “And you wouldn’t want to be porous there with Dak.”

The good news for the Cowboys is that both Frederick and Martin are expected back for the first regular season game. The bad news for Cowboys fans is that Jones isn’t cutting ticket or beer prices for the next game, even though he’s putting half a product on the field.