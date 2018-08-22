DeAndre Washington won’t play this week after having knee scoped

Getty Images

Running back DeAndre Washington‘s bid to make the Raiders won’t get a boost from a good performance against the Packers on Friday night.

Washington won’t hurt himself with a bad performance either because he will not be playing in that game at all. Raiders coach Jon Gruden announced on Wednesday, per multiple reporters, that Washington will miss the game after having his knee scoped. There was no definitive decision on Washington’s status for the team’s final preseason game.

Washington missed the team’s second preseason game as well. He ran six times for 38 yards against the Lions in Oakland’s first game of the summer.

Marshawn Lynch, Doug Martin and Jalen Richard are the experienced backs on the Raiders depth chart and undrafted rookie Chris Warren has shown well in the first two preseason games. When you include Washington, it seems likely that at least one of them will be hitting the street on cutdown day.