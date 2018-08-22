Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie lands with the Raiders

Getty Images

Cut in March by the Giants, veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie finally has a new team.

Per multiple reports, Rodgers-Cromartie has agreed to term with the Oakland Raiders.

The 32-year-old defensive back, a first-round pick of the Cardinals in 2008, has played for Arizona, Philadelphia, Denver, and the Giants.

He joins a depth chart that has Gareon Conley and Rashaan Melvin as starters, and Leon Hall and Daryl Worley listed as the primary backups.

Depending on whether Rodgers-Cromartie received any guarantee money at signing, he could be simply trying to make enough of an impression to earn a regular-season roster spot. If so, he doesn’t have much time to do it.