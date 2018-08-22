Eli Manning: Saquon Barkley “missing some valuable time”

AP

When we’ve seen Giants running back Saquon Barkley in the preseason, he’s looked very good.

But with the hamstring “tweak” that has kept him out of practice and preseason games since the first one, his quarterback is beginning to sound a bit nervous.

“Not concerned with Odell [Beckham Jr.], just because we’ve got years of experience and you get a lot of reps in practice; we’ve had game experience together,” Eli Manning said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Now Saquon, that’s different, just because he’s a rookie and missing some valuable time. So I know he’s getting mental reps. It’s different than practice reps; it’s different than game reps. Hopefully he can get back soon.”

Beckham has skipped both preseason games, and isn’t expected to play until he gets a new contract from the Giants.

Tuesday was Barkley’s eighth straight day out of practice, and if he doesn’t practice today it’s extremely unlikely he’d play Friday against the Jets.

Giants coach Pat Shurmur said “We like the path he’s on” in relation to Barkley’s rehab, and they’ve made it clear they’re going to go along with Beckham’s absence from games as long as he keeps practice fully.