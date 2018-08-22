George Iloka doesn’t expect to continue wearing No. 28

Getty Images

The Vikings gave safety George Iloka a uniform with No. 28 for his first day of practice with the team, but it sounds like anyone who might want a replica Iloka jersey of their own should wait until the start of the regular season to purchase one.

The team’s choice to give Iloka that number garnered some attention on Wednesday because it’s the first time the Vikings have issued it to anyone since running back Adrian Peterson left the team. That led to a question to Iloka about the number and he said he expects to turn it in for another one once cuts are made that free up other numbers.

“The roster’s full right now,” Iloka said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “They just rushed me from the plane to practice I think that was the only number available… After everything settles down most likely I’ll switch it to a different number”

Iloka wore No. 43 with the Bengals. Linebacker Reshard Cliett is currently wearing that number and coach Mike Zimmer’s feelings about the need to increase depth at linebacker may be a good sign for Iloka’s old digits coming free.