George Iloka gets just $790,000 salary, $90,000 signing bonus

George Iloka will make a whole lot less in Minnesota than he was set to make in Cincinnati this season.

Iloka, who signed with the Vikings today after the Bengals cut him on Sunday, signed a one-year contract with a $790,000 base salary (the minimum for a player with his experience), and a $90,000 signing bonus, according to multiple reports.

That’s a far cry from the $5.3 million Iloka was going to make if he had played out this season on his Bengals contract. The Bengals decided to go with younger and cheaper safeties, and Iloka was left looking for a new deal with another team.

The best-case scenario for Iloka is that he has a good year playing for Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, who was his defensive coordinator for two seasons in Cincinnati, and that he can cash in as a free agent a year from now. But this year, Iloka is settling for relative peanuts.