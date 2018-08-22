Jets release kicker Cairo Santos

Getty Images

Cairo Santos hasn’t been healthy enough to compete for the Jets kicking job. Now that he is, he’s unemployed.

According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Jets are releasing the former Chiefs kicker, now that he’s finally “fully healthy.”

Santos hadn’t been able to practice because of a groin injury, so releasing him once he’s well is a way to keep from paying him an injury settlement.

The Jets just claimed former Seahawks kicker Jason Myers off waivers, after he lost their kicking competition with Sebastian Janikowski. They also have Taylor Bertolet, who hasn’t kicked in a regular season game. He has spent time in camp with the Rams and Broncos before signing with the Jets in May.