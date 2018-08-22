Josh Rosen out of practice after banging thumb on a helmet

AP

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Head coach Steve Wilks announced that Rosen is sitting out due to a thumb injury. Wilks said, via multiple reports, that Rosen banged his right thumb on a helmet during practice on Monday and that it is sore a couple of days later.

Rosen’s status is considered day-to-day and Wilks said that the team is hopeful that he will be able to play against the Cowboys this Sunday.

Rosen went 16-of-29 for 148 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s first two preseason outings. He had a better time working with the first-team offensive line in the second game, but is set to open the season as the No. 2 behind Sam Bradford.