Josh Rosen out of practice after banging thumb on a helmet

Posted by Josh Alper on August 22, 2018, 4:16 PM EDT
AP

Cardinals rookie quarterback Josh Rosen isn’t practicing on Wednesday.

Head coach Steve Wilks announced that Rosen is sitting out due to a thumb injury. Wilks said, via multiple reports, that Rosen banged his right thumb on a helmet during practice on Monday and that it is sore a couple of days later.

Rosen’s status is considered day-to-day and Wilks said that the team is hopeful that he will be able to play against the Cowboys this Sunday.

Rosen went 16-of-29 for 148 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s first two preseason outings. He had a better time working with the first-team offensive line in the second game, but is set to open the season as the No. 2 behind Sam Bradford.

5 responses to “Josh Rosen out of practice after banging thumb on a helmet

  2. My heart skipped a beat as I read the headline…. I thought it was Josh Allen for a second. WHEW!!!

    That Josh won’t see the field till week 3 when Bradford goes down for the season again. He’ll have plenty of time to heal his thumb!!

  3. They should make sure that Rosen is ready to go for week 3. I like Bradford, but his body can not take the NFL pounding. I give him two weeks before he is on the injury report.

  4. Well Josh Rosen’s durability was one of the knocks on him coming out of college, honestly I wanted the Bills to draft him instead of Josh Allen when he was on the board at pick 7, I was so happy when they announced the pick Josh….. Allen, then pure disgust after hearing it was Josh Allen instead of Rosen, but some players have a tendency to come back a day after jamming his thumb and some take week, this will be telling, I sure know Brett Favre, wouldn’t let a jammed thumb keep him of the field, not even Rothlisberger, he would make it dramatic like he arm nearly fell off, but still would be back at practice the next day… We might be better off with Josh Allen anyways, he looks great up to this point.

  5. Josh ALLEN scored highest on the Wonderlic test; has the strongest arm of the group, and is a sponge willing to listen and learn with a great attitude. His accuracy was hampered in college with poor receivers, having too much put on his plate and poor footwork. His footwork is getting cleaned up with new coaching staff in Buffalo. Looks like the Bills picked the right Josh.

