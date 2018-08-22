Matthew Stafford knows his career will be judged by postseason results

AP

Matthew Stafford‘s statistics say he’s had a really solid nine-year career. His playoff record says he has more left to do.

Stafford has passed for almost 35,000 yards, including 5,038 yards in 2011, and thrown 216 touchdowns, including 41 in 2011. But he has a 60-65 record as a starter in the regular season and has yet to win a playoff game, having gone 0-3 in the postseason.

“Whether it’s fair or not is not up to me to judge, or think really too much about, because it’s out of my control,” Stafford said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “So I just go out there and try and play as well as I can.”

The Lions lost to New Orleans 45-289 in the 2011 postseason, 24-20 to Dallas in the 2014 playoffs and 26-6 to Seattle in the 2016 postseason. They have not won a division title since 1993 and have not won a playoff game since beating the Cowboys at home in 1991 before losing to Washington in the conference title game.

“As a player you want to be in that situation as much as you possibly and win as many of them as you possibly can,” Stafford said of the playoffs. “That’s what my goal is and really everybody’s goal is.”