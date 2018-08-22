Getty Images

At a time when the Vikings may be adding significant depth at safety with the expected arrival of George Iloka, another position on defense has the head coach’s concern.

Mike Zimmer wants more depth at linebacker.

“We don’t have enough depth right now,” Zimmer said Tuesday, via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “So that’s what we’re trying to work on, getting more depth at probably a lot of spots.”

Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks lead the way. Beyond them, there isn’t all that much.

So how will the Vikings acquire more depth at the position?

“There’s all kinds of ways to do that,” Zimmer said.

He’s right, but with so much money devoted to newcomers like Kirk Cousins and young, core players like Kendricks, defensive end Danielle Hunter, and receiver Stefon Diggs, there may not be much the Vikings can do by way of paying for depth.

Which speaks to a bigger problem, potentially, for the Vikings, if/when injuries happen. Without the cash or cap space to have a robust middle class of reserves, they’ll need young players to step when called upon. If not, it will be very hard for the team to get back to the playoffs, or to advance if they make it there.