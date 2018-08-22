Ndamukong Suh: No hard feelings toward Dolphins

Getty Images

An recent Instagram video of Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey gashing the Dolphins for a 71-yard touchdown run got noticed by Rams defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh.

Suh, who was released by the Dolphins this offseason, commented “right up the gut lol” about his former team’s failure to make a stop on the play. On Wednesday, Suh said the comment was not a sign of negative thoughts about the Dolphins.

Suh said he has “no hard feelings” toward the team and that he’s spoken to Dolphins owner Stephen Ross recently before adding that one didn’t need to feel particularly negative toward the Dolphins to see their run defense was lacking.

“I got an opportunity to comment like any other person on Instagram,” Suh said, via ESPN.com. “Really made an observation any blind man could see.”

The Dolphins just brought Kendall Langford into the defensive line group, so they are still working to figure out the right combination of players to take over for Suh and avoid further social media punchlines this season.