NFL says no changes to helmet rule, no use of instant replay

Posted by Michael David Smith on August 22, 2018, 4:33 PM EDT
Getty Images

The NFL is standing by its controversial new helmet rule.

In a statement released this afternoon, NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that while the league’s competition committee listened to feedback from players, coaches and officials, there will be no changes.

“The committee resolved that there will be no changes to the rule as approved by clubs this spring, which includes no additional use of instant replay,” Vincent said. “The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul.”

But that last part of the statement points to a reason this rule may be officiated inconsistently: Two different officials could look at the same play and come to different conclusions about what constitutes “inadvertent or incidental contact.” The league is in for a rough time if officials aren’t all on the same page about that.

The regular season starts two weeks from tomorrow, and there are still more questions than answers about the new rule. But one question has been definitively answered: The rule is here to stay.

Permalink 16 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

16 responses to “NFL says no changes to helmet rule, no use of instant replay

  4. Sunday Ticket gone…. this league is done, time for some collage ball and see what the new leagues can offer product-wise. Never have I seen a corporation tell it’s customer base what it wants instead of the other way around…

  5. Absolutely embarrassing. This league is spiraling downward and it is the perfect storm Vince McMahon’s football league. I think he has, or can find the money, to poach some high quality players from the NFL, save real football and accelerate the NFL’s demise even faster than Goodell has.

  6. Terrible idea. Spearing already exists. Unnecessary roughness too.
    The game we love is all contrived now of rules to satisfy liability.
    NFL=NON-FOOTBALL LEAGUE

  7. Just wait until a playoff game gets decided by a lousy call and replay isn’t an option to fix it. Goodell is the worst commissioner in sports history.

  12. What happens if the refs just decide to not call it ? League reviews the hits afterwards and then doles out punishment ? Oh wait .

  13. “The committee also determined that inadvertent or incidental contact with the helmet and/or facemask is not a foul.” without instant replay, how are the zebras supposed to determine whats incidental when the action happens in a split of a second. I mean, they can’t even get a fumble and a reception right from time to time and that develops a lot slower.

  14. They’re consistent. Gotta give them that. Any smart and sane person would look at this and say “This is a disaster waiting to happen. We’ve got to add a replay component to save us.” But smart and sane are not the NFL way.

  15. just wait til somebody throws a flag on Brady lowering his head;

    then we’ll get a rule change quick, Virginia…

  16. arealisticpackerfan says:
    August 22, 2018 at 4:40 pm

    Absolutely embarrassing. This league is spiraling downward and it is the perfect storm Vince McMahon’s football league. I think he has, or can find the money, to poach some high quality players from the NFL, save real football and accelerate the NFL’s demise even faster than Goodell has.

    From what I have heard the XFL is going to err on player safety as well. What really needs to be done is get rid of all the lawyers.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!