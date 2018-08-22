On day of key conference call, Troy Vincent touts helmet rule videos

Getty Images

The NFL previously prepared a series of videos aimed at illustrating what the league hopes to achieve with the new rule that prohibits lowering the helmet to initiate and make contact with an opponent. As one source told PFT, “I hated them.”

NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent apparently didn’t. On the day before a conference call was scheduled for a wide variety of league officials and others to discuss the rule, Vincent retweeted links to the videos.

The videos do a nice job of demonstrating what the league expects, and what the new rule requires. But they reinforce the notion that the rule will indeed be enforced as written, with officials looking for the eyes-down linear posture and throwing the flag if it results in helmet contact with an opponent.

The NFL needs to narrow the focus of this rule, making it essentially a prohibition against spearing. Restrict it to the top of the helmet. Exempt incidental contact when a player is attempting to engage in conventional blocking and tackling techniques. Permit replay review or, at a minimum, wink-nod use of the real-time pipeline by senior V.P. of officiating Al Riveron and his lieutenants to help the officials get the calls right.