Pete Carroll expects Doug Baldwin to push to play next week

Getty Images

When Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin scaled back his practice work in early August, the word from Seattle was that the team was managing his sore knee in hopes of having Baldwin ready to go for the start of the regular season.

It appears that effort has been a successful one. Baldwin has started to ramp up his physical activity and head coach Pete Carroll said that he expects Baldwin to push for playing time in next week’s final preseason game.

“He’s doing really well,” Carroll said, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “He’s really excited about coming back. He’s running. He’ll want to play next week. We’ll just get back out here and make that determination next week.”

Whether Baldwin gets the green light to play in the preseason or not, Carroll said the wideout is “going to be there for the opener” against the Broncos on September 9.