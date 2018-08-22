Pete Carroll: Rashaad Penny will “for sure” be ready for Week One

AP

When the Seattle Seahawks open the regular season in Week One at Denver, their first-round pick definitely will be with them.

“He’s running around already,” coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Tuesday regarding rookie running back Rashaad Penny, who suffered a broken finger earlier in training camp. “He’s back in terms of conditioning and moving and all that kind of stuff. We’re very fortunate he’s going to be able to get back right away. It’s just a matter of making sure that it’s secure and quiet it down. He’ll run all week long and he could be ready for next week, for sure be ready for the opener.”

That’s good news for a Seahawks team that needs production and, more importantly, durability at the position. They hope to have both in Penny and, ultimately, a guy who can perform like Marshawn Lynch once did.

“He’s kind of soft spoken, easygoing, kind of quiet, so sometimes that doesn’t allow you to learn much about a guy,” Carroll said of Penny. “But, since we’ve had him here, he’s been incredibly on it. He’s a fantastic competitor in that he’s applied himself so much to get his pass protection stuff right. He knew what he needed to do in terms of scheme, as well as the physical side of it. He worked hard on it on the offseason so when he showed up, he wouldn’t be behind. Those are great signals that he gets it, and he knows what’s important. When he’s been out here and dialed in, he’s always asking questions, he’s always trying to figure it out, he always wants to do things better, he wants more turns. He wants to get more reps [and] he doesn’t want to come out of the game. He’s shown nothing but great stuff. We’re really pleased and fired up about it, we’ve seen him run through traffic and the things that he can do.”

The rest of us will see it starting in Week One, and for as long as Penny can stay on the field.