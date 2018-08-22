Raiders expect 10 percent of season-ticket holders at Las Vegas stadium to come from Oakland

Getty Images

The Raiders are leaving Oakland, but Oakland isn’t leaving the Raiders. At least, not all of Oakland.

Raiders owner Mark Davis told lvsportsbiz.com that he expects 10 percent of the season tickets at the new Las Vegas stadium to be bought by Raiders fans who live in Oakland. Another 10 percent, according to Davis, will be Raiders fans who live in Los Angeles, the team’s hope between its two stints in Oakland.

Davis added that, of the Personal Seat Licenses sold to date, 73 percent come from Nevada and the other 27 percent comes from outside the team’s eventual new home state.

As to PSLs, lvsportsbiz.com has obtained some information about the financial investment. According to lvsportsbiz.com, seats from the sections in the corners of the 200 level have PSLs of $7,000 or $7,500 per seat, with an annual cost of season tickets at $3,300. In the club levels of the stadium, PSLs will cost as much as $75,000 per seat.

It’s still not entirely clear whether the stadium will open in 2020 or 2021, and it’s also not known where the Raiders will play in 2019; their lease in Oakland expires after the coming season.