Rams won’t sign Junior Galette

Getty Images

Linebacker Junior Galette met with the Rams on Monday and the Seahawks on Tuesday, but only the Seahawks will remain in play for his services.

Rams coach Sean McVay said Galette took a physical that showed no problems during his visit before moving on to say Galette didn’t work out for the team and wouldn’t be joining the roster.

“We wish nothing but the best for him,” McVay said, via the Orange County Register. “It just didn’t work out, for reasons that we’ll keep inside. We have a lot of respect for him. Obviously you know the history and things like that, but it didn’t work out.”

With Galette not an option, the Rams are continuing to sift through their in-house options at outside linebacker. Those include Dominique Easley, who is seeing work at the position after playing defensive line throughout his career. Defensive coordinator Wade Phillips said he thinks it “gives [Easley] a little more freedom to utilize his ability” and a seamless transition would increase Phillips’ options this fall.