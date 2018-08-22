Rashaan Evans makes it through only three reps in his return

AP

Rashaan Evans‘ return to practice didn’t last long. Evans, who was injured on the first day of padded practices July 28, made it through only three reps in individual work Wednesday, Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com reports.

The first-round pick has an undisclosed injury.

“Rashaan wasn’t feeling great after individual, so we’ll give him some more treatment, and we’ll give him some more time,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “As soon as he’s ready, we’ll get him back out there.”

Evans, the 22nd overall pick out of Alabama, was expected to compete to start at inside linebacker. But since he can’t get on the field, veteran Will Compton has taken the first-team reps since camp began.

“I want to be out there playing, playing football. That’s what I came here to do,” Evans said before practice. “That’s something I’ve been doing my whole life, but I had to put that on hold. Now, I’m feeling better and better each and every day. There’s no timetable. It really could be at any time. But the number one thing is to be more safe than sorry. I’m going to take this thing slow, but when it’s time to go, I’m full go.”