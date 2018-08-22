Ravens worried Lamar Jackson is taking too many hits

AP

Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson said he hasn’t “performed at a high level yet.”

At the moment, the Ravens are simply worried about him getting leveled.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com, Ravens offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg said he’s worried about Jackson taking too many hits, and the fact their first-rounder hasn’t developed the ability or inclination to slide.

“Yeah, that’s not good,” Mornhinweg said. “It’s just that simple. . . .

“We’d rather get down a step too early than a step too late. As you can see, that’s an ongoing process. Some of it is experience because he needs to have to filter through what he can get away with and what he can’t in this league.”

In two preseason games, Jackson has rushed for 72 yards, and Monday against the Colts, he lowered his head while scrambling and flipped over a defensive player. His running was a feature, not a bug, during his college days, when he ran for 3,172 yards and 39 touchdowns his final two seasons.

Ravens backup Robert Griffin III knows a thing or two about running too much, and has tried to counsel the rookie.

“What I try to tell him mostly is that in this league things happen faster,” Griffin said. “It’s not that he can’t run — he just has to be smart when he does run. He’s going to have to learn some things on his own as he’s out there and he’s working. I think he’ll figure it out pretty quickly, and he’ll still be the dynamic player that he is.”

Of course, as long as starter Joe Flacco continues to win and stays healthy, it’s a moot point, and Jackson will have a much better role model for mobility.