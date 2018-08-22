Report: Jets reach out to Raiders about a possible Khalil Mack trade

Getty Images

With a potential franchise quarterback on the roster, the Jets could soon be looking to get a guy who will regularly attack other franchise quarterbacks.

The Jets have reached out to the Raiders regarding a possible trade for holdout defensive end Khalil Mack, according to Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.

Per Mehta, more than a dozen teams have made inquiries regarding Mack, the 2016 defensive player of the year. The Jets have not yet made a trade offer to the Raiders.

Regardless of the team involved, any transaction would be complicated. In addition to working out a deal with the Raiders for compensation, the team would need to be ready to pay Mack. Otherwise, the new team would simply be inheriting the holdout.

The Raiders and Mack haven’t negotiated in months. Oakland possibly believes that Mack will show up when the regular season begins, since a holdout at that point would result in more than $814,000 in lost game checks, one week at a time.

The Jets definitely seem to in the market for a pass rusher; they reportedly reached out recently to the Jaguars regarding a possible trade for defensive end Dante Fowler.