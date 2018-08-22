Patriots releasing Kenny Britt

Getty Images

The Patriots receiving corps is reportedly getting a little thinner.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing Kenny Britt.

Britt hurt his hamstring during the team’s June minicamp and never got off the physically unable to perform list this summer. He said recently that he knew he was falling behind as a result of his absence from practice and the Patriots obviously tired of waiting for him to catch up.

Britt is the third experienced wideout dispatched by the Patriots since the start of camp. Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell were also having a hard time getting and/or staying healthy before getting their walking papers.

With Britt out of the mix, the Patriots have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Philip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Paul Turner and Devin Lucien at wideout. Matthew Slater is listed as a wide receiver, but rarely plays outside of special teams work.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. ET: Britt’s agent confirmed Rapaport’s report.