Patriots releasing Kenny Britt

The Patriots receiving corps is reportedly getting a little thinner.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is releasing Kenny Britt.

Britt hurt his hamstring during the team’s June minicamp and never got off the physically unable to perform list this summer. He said recently that he knew he was falling behind as a result of his absence from practice and the Patriots obviously tired of waiting for him to catch up.

Britt is the third experienced wideout dispatched by the Patriots since the start of camp. Jordan Matthews and Malcolm Mitchell were also having a hard time getting and/or staying healthy before getting their walking papers.

With Britt out of the mix, the Patriots have Julian Edelman, Chris Hogan, Philip Dorsett, Cordarrelle Patterson, Eric Decker, Riley McCarron, Braxton Berrios, Paul Turner and Devin Lucien at wideout. Matthew Slater is listed as a wide receiver, but rarely plays outside of special teams work.

UPDATE 4:44 p.m. ET: Britt’s agent confirmed Rapaport’s report.

19 responses to “Patriots releasing Kenny Britt

  1. No… no, Patriot fan ever said he was going to be great with the Patriots

    I say this because there will be at least 2 crybabies who will click on this and say

    “Remember ALL the Patriots fans telling us what a great pickup it was”

  4. patsfan4lifesbchamps says:
    So much for the myth Brady can make any receiver better.

    =========================================================

    Not much Brady can do about a player who is unable to get off the physically unable to perform list … or did you skip that part?

  8. thesaint257 says:

    August 22, 2018 at 4:46 pm
    Dez Bryant, Line 1

    ——————————-

    Dez is not Patriot material. They need their receivers to move around the formation, and read and react on option routes. These are not his strengths.

  11. Britt and Matthews made sense, but both got hurt, along with Mitchell. Pats are loaded with draft capital in 2019. Watch Belichick pull a rabbit outta his hat.

  13. @flash

    No, no pats fan said specifically that, but as usual the BB knob slobbering was in full effect along with the Matthews “bargain”. As usual, giving haters a reason to hate “No, no we didn’t say he’d be great, but if he was, we’d let you know it for sure”.

    Dude hasn’t been a factor except for exactly one season in his career, should have signed somebody who would have benefited from the time there instead of guy only looking for a paycheck.

  18. canetic says:
    August 22, 2018 at 4:52 pm

    Edelman may be on the roster, but he’s not going to be much help while he’s suspended….

    Braxton Berrios will be the next Edel-dola … great hands and fearless on returns and receiving.

  19. Releasing Kenny Britt early like this gives him an opportunity to join another team. What people don’t understand is that Bill Belichick is really an incredibly kind guy. He sets his standards which are very high for the Patriots, but having made up his mind, he says to the player – thank you, good luck elsewhere and moves on. Most other coaches would leave an experienced veteran like Britt, dangling for an additional 2 weeks, to see if they can lift their game and make the roster, but the genius of Bill is that he makes up his mind quickly and moves on. Watch some other team will pick up Britt and he will get another chance.

