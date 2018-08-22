Report: Randall Cobb not on trade block, though teams have inquired

Getty Images

Some teams have called the Packers about the availability of receiver Randall Cobb, but according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the team does not have him on the trade block.

It disputed an earlier report by Mike Lombardi of the Ringer, who said Cobb was “available” with one-time Pro Bowler “being shopped around.”

Cobb is in the final year of his contract, scheduled to make $8.6 million in base salary. With the Packers using three draft choices on receivers, Cobb very well could leave Green Bay as a free agent in March. But it appears he will spend his eighth season with the Packers.

Rapoport said the Packers “expect him contributing on their team.”

Cobb, who celebrated his 28th birthday Wednesday, caught 66 passes for 653 yards and four touchdowns last season.