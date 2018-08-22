Report: Vikings expected to sign George Iloka

Getty Images

The Vikings’ defense is about to add a veteran who should make an immediate impact.

George Iloka, the safety who was cut by the Bengals this week, is on his way to Minnesota and expected to sign with the Vikings, according to NFL Network.

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was the Bengals’ defensive coordinator for Iloka’s first two seasons in Cincinnati, so there’s a comfort level between them, and a belief that Iloka can get up to speed in Minnesota quickly.

Iloka started all 16 games last season for the Bengals and should be able to start in Minnesota as well. In Minnesota Iloka would likely be the starting strong safety, and pairing him with starting free safety Harrison Smith would give the Vikings one of the best safety combos in the league.