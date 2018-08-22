Reports: Donovan Smith out 2-4 weeks with sprained knee

Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Donavan Smith is set to miss 2-4 weeks due to a sprained knee sustained in practice on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

Smith was rolled up on during a team period of practice early in the day.

If the injury plays out to the longest extent of the projected absence, Smith could miss Tampa Bay’s first two regular season games on the road against the New Orleans Saints and at home against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Smith has played in all 48 games of his first three seasons with the Buccaneers.