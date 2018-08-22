Ryan Tannehill: We need to do better job of finishing drives

Getty Images

Among the positives for the Dolphins offense through two preseason games is that quarterback Ryan Tannehill hasn’t been sacked while completing 78 percent of his passes.

Among the negatives is that neither of those things have helped the Dolphins get into the end zone. Tannehill’s played on six drives, including one that started on Carolina’s 9-yard-line last week, and Miami has no touchdowns to show for their work on those possessions.

That leaves Tannehill with a rather simple mission for this week’s game against the Ravens.

“We need to get in the end zone,” Tannehill said, via the Miami Herald. “That’s the whole object of being out there is to get points and more importantly get the ball in the end zone. It’s going to be huge for us to be able to finish drives.”

DeVante Parker and Kenny Stills have been hurt this summer and Frank Gore hasn’t played in either preseason game, so there are reasons to expect better results in the red zone as the Dolphins move forward. If they fail to come, though, it will be hard to see much chance of the Dolphins making a serious playoff push this year.