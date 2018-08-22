Saquon Barkley doing individual work on Wednesday

AP

Giants quarterback Eli Manning said this week that he’s concerned rookie running back Saquon Barkley is missing “valuable time” as a result of the hamstring injury that he suffered during practice over a week ago.

Barkley is starting to get back up to speed. According to multiple reports from Giants practice on Wednesday, Barkley is doing individual work in his first time on the field since August 13.

That’s a step in the right direction for the second overall pick of the draft, although it’s almost certainly not enough of one for the Giants to throw Barkley into Friday night’s game against the Jets.

It remains to be seen how Giants coach Pat Shurmur will handle next Thursday’s preseason finale, but Barkley’s progress suggests he’ll be good to go for Week One with over two weeks to go until the Giants face the Jaguars.