Sean McVay, Aaron Donald haven’t spoken in “awhile”

Getty Images

Last week, a sense emerged that the Rams and defensive tackle Aaron Donald were close to getting a long-term deal done. And that may indeed by the case still.

However, the deal still isn’t done, and the team’s first regular-season game is only 19 days away.

Earlier this week, coach Sean McVay downplayed the notion of a deadline for a deal, despite the deadline-driven nature of the business. On Tuesday, McVay acknowledged that, regardless of whether and to what extent a deal is close, McVay and Donald haven’t been talking, like they were earlier in training camp.

“It’s been awhile since I’ve spoken with Aaron,” McVay said.

McVay has been busy, and the fact that they haven’t spoken actually could be a product of the momentum that was building toward getting a deal done. If the situation were close to resolution, after all, McVay wouldn’t need to engage in any extra effort to ensure the right kind of relationship with his best defensive player.

Regardless, the clock continues to tick toward, well, something. Whatever the deadline may be, the deadline is approaching. And if the gap is ever going to be bridged between franchise and franchise player who is a year from being franchise tagged, the sooner they do it, the sooner the Rams will be in position to reap the benefit of a guy who can wreak havoc on any offense he faces.

Beginning in Week One, when McVay’s team takes on the offense run by his mentor, new/old Raiders coach Jon Gruden.