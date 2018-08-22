Steve Keim: No worse feeling than letting your children down

Getty Images

Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim is back at work after serving a five-week suspension for a DUI arrest in July and he met with the media for the first time since his reinstatement on Wednesday afternoon.

Keim offered apologies to the Cardinals organization and the team’s fans, although he noted that “there is nothing I can say that will make what I did right.” Keim also got emotional while discussing how his arrest has impacted his family.

“After the reports came out, my 12-year-old son was texting his buddy and he said, ‘They keep showing your dad over and over again on TV. I’m so sorry he’s having to go through that,’” Keim said, via Kent Somers of AZCentral.com. “My son said, ‘I’m not. He shouldn’t have been doing it.’ And my son was right and I don’t think there’s any feeling that’s worse, if you feel like you let your children down.”

In addition to the suspension, Keim was fined $200,000 and required to go through counseling and evaluation by the team. He also served two days in jail, a week in home detention and was fined after pleading guilty to extreme DUI in Chandler Municipal Court.